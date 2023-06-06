Microsoft will pay $20 million to settle US charges of illegally collecting children’s data

FILE - The Xbox logo is pictured at the Paris Games Week in Paris, Nov. 3, 2017. Microsoft will...
FILE - The Xbox logo is pictured at the Paris Games Week in Paris, Nov. 3, 2017. Microsoft will pay a fine of $20 million to settle Federal Trade Commission charges that it illegally collected and retained the data of children who signed up to use its Xbox video game console. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Microsoft will pay a fine of $20 million to settle Federal Trade Commission charges that it illegally collected and retained the data of children who signed up to use its Xbox video game console.

The agency charged that Microsoft gathered the data without notifying parents or obtaining their consent, and that it also illegally held onto the data. Those actions violated the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, the FTC stated.

In a blog post, Microsoft corporate vice president for Xbox Dave McCarthy outlined additional steps the company is now taking to improve its age verification systems and to ensure that parents are involved in the creation of child accounts for the service. These mostly concern efforts to improve age verification technology and to educate children and parents about privacy issues.

McCarthy also said the company had identified and fixed a technical glitch that failed to delete child accounts in cases where the account creation process never finished. Microsoft policy was to hold that data no longer than 14 days in order to allow players to pick up account creation where they left off if they were interrupted.

The settlement must be approved by a federal court before it can go into effect, the FTC said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boaters Safety Certification Course
More people need boating safety certificate this year
Man accused of menacing, causing injury
Just before 9 PM Sunday, a one car crash may have sent people to the hospital.
Car crashes into tree in Town of Orleans, shuts down road
Mohideen Buharie
O’burg’s city manager resigning after 3 months on job
Lowville Police Department
Lowville police chief, sergeant remain on job with possible arrest looming

Latest News

The Lacadie triples – Madison, Kacie, and Grace – were born in May of 2005. The girls attended...
‘1-in-200-million’ identical triplets graduate high school, head to NYC to pursue dreams
In this undated photo provided by Lakhinder Vohra, Adina Azarian poses for a picture in East...
Plane that crashed in Virginia lost contact with air traffic controllers during ascent, feds say
In this image taken from video released by the Ukrainian Presidential Office, water runs...
Collapse of major dam in southern Ukraine triggers emergency as Moscow and Kyiv blame each other
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin (3) practices with the NFL football team Tuesday in Orchard Park,...
Bills’ Hamlin participates in team drills for first time this offseason
FILE - Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies...
Bud Light sales are down, but remain America’s top-selling beer