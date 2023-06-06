Norwood Concerts on the Green

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

Every Thursday and Sunday on the green through August 13

Concert Times 7 pm except June 1 * July 2 * July 23 6 pm

(click on the date to view the full information for each event…)

Thursday June 1 SLCMEA – a music education event. The Phoenix Jazz Cooperative (similar to last year)

Thursday, June 8 Galumpha – physical dance comedy – Morning workshops for NNCS, a 1 pm concert for NNCS, and an evening concert for the general public

June 8 in Norwood, part of the concerts on the green (Norwood Chamber)

Thursday, June 15 The Goddard Girls (Nicholville – Holly and Brooke) and The Dotys (Potsdam – Liesl and Karl) Fiddle music from Liesl Doty, a fiddle/violin master, and her student Holly Goddard

Sunday, June 18 Annie and the Hedonists – an eclectic mix of acoustic blues, vintage jazz and swing, and folk roots Americana

Thursday, June 22 Northern Symphonic Winds – Northern New York’s only professional Wind Ensemble

Sunday, June 25 John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band – John Jorgenson is perhaps best known for his guitar work with bands such as the Desert Rose Band and The Hellecasters.

Thursday, June 29 Theresa Bearfox – Music from Akwesasne – and the Maria Tartaglia/Nicole White Duet -2 upcoming local teenagers.

Sunday, July 2 Dan Duggan conducting a community dance on the Village Green and Magpie – WAMMY Award winners

Thursday, July 6 The All Star Big Band directed by Wally Siebel with Guest Artist Michael Dubaniewicz, saxophone.

Sunday, July 9 La Banda Morisca – 6 musicians playing the music of the Morisca culture of Andalusia supported by Iber Exchange, a program of Mid Atlantic Arts in collaboration with Ibermúsicas and made possible through the generous support from the National Endowment for the Arts’ Regional Touring Program.

Sunday, July 16 Phil Hurley – playing Phil’s originals – A native son of Potsdam and now a son of Texas

Thursday, July 20 Paul Meyers – jazz guitar master and Phoebe Hunt – performing solo with fiddle and voice from her 2023 release “Nothing Else Matters”

Sunday, July 23 Ursa and the Major Key is an indie/psychedelic rock band from Plattsburgh, NY, and Divided Roads playing a wide variety of pop/rock music

Thursday, July 27 Tres Souls– Classic Bolero from Mexican films of the 1930′s & ‘40′sperformed by this Los Angeles trio

Sunday, July 30 Ustad Shaffat Khan – Sitar master and accompanying musicians

Thursday, August 3 –Norwoodstock – Curated by Andy Van DuyneA celebratory gathering of local musicians with surprises and felicitations. To be continued.

Sunday, August 6 – Brad Byrd/Ray Lambiase Group – August 6. Brad Byrd with his original songs and the Ray Lambiase Group and original songs by Ray. Ray is a veteran singer-songwriter who was with the Racquette River Rounders at their beginning.

Thursday, August 10 Brass Firemen – Norwood’s own – and the original inspiration for the Norwood Village Green Concert Series. 1872-1945 known as The Norwood Band – 1946-present officially known as The Norwood Volunteer Fire Department Band – 1971-present also and affectionately known as The Brass Firemen.

Sunday, August 13 Ranky Tanky – Gullah laced South Carolina Low Country Supergroup and 2 time Grammy winner – 2020 and 2023.

