Sackets Harbor Waterfront Concerts

All Concerts are on Sunday at the Waterfront Park/Battlefield at 3:00 pm and are Free. Bring a picnic and a lawn chair.

The Sackets Harbor Historical Society will kick-off its 2023 Concerts on the Waterfront series with The Sacci Band, performing on Sunday, June 25, from 3 to 5 pm, at the Sackets Harbor Battlefield, located at 504 West Main Street.

The Sacci Band is a beloved group from Watertown that formed nearly 50 years ago. The band is dedicated to the performance of popular jazz styles from the “Golden Age of Swing.”

The Historical Society’s Concerts on the Waterfront series run on Sunday afternoons, from June 25 through Sept 3, 2023. Like all those in the series, this concert is free and open to the public. It’s held outdoors at the Battlefield, so remember to pack your picnic blanket or lawn chairs.

For more information on the concert series, please visit the Concerts on the Waterfront event page on our website, the Sackets Harbor Historical Society’s website, or its Facebook page. You can also find highlights and entire performances from last year’s Concerts on the Waterfront series on the Historical Society’s YouTube channel.

We hope to see you at some, or ALL, of the concerts this summer!

Come to listen to music in a beautiful setting. (Sackets Harbor Historical Society)

