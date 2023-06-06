Tomorrow’s Health: diabetes prevention, talking to your baby & cardiovascular disease

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - What you can do to help prevent getting diabetes, even if you carry a genetic risk for it, and why the more you chat with your baby, the better it is for their development.

Talking to your baby

Parents who talk more to their babies may be improving the baby’s brain development.

That’s the finding of new research out of the University of Texas at Dallas. Researchers studied 52 infants.

Using MRI and audio recordings, they were able to demonstrate that the more a caregiver speaks to a very young child, the more likely that child is to perform better when they begin to talk themselves.

Cardiovascular disease & musculoskeletal disorders

People who are at higher risk of cardiovascular disease are also much more likely to get carpal tunnel syndrome, tennis elbow, golfer’s elbow, and rotator cuff tendinitis.

The study, published in the Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine, found participants more likely to develop cardiovascular disease are also as much as 17 times more likely to develop four or more of the most common types of musculoskeletal disorders.

Diabetes prevention

Being active for an hour or more per day could lower the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Researchers at the University of Sydney found even people with a high genetic risk of developing the condition received benefits from moderate to vigorous physical activity.

They say it should be promoted as a major strategy for prevention.

