Your Turn: Snow guilty plea, fencing & ReStore

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The man accused of shooting and killing a SUNY Potsdam student last year has pleaded guilty. Michael Snow faces 22 years to life in prison when he’s sentenced in July:

He needs life. Can you imagine the pain her family has to live with?

Lori Flagg

It’s things like this that give reason for a death penalty in NY.

Derek Oliver

Should new fencing be put up around bridges in Potsdam to protect people from drowning in the Raquette River? The topic comes up after a college student jumped off a bridge and couldn’t swim to safety earlier this month:

He willingly jumped so what kind of fence will stop that? The bridge has been there for years and now we need a fence?

Sally Thomson Delavergne

Perhaps fences or nets should be there for children. I will withhold my opinions on whether college students should need them.

Diane Colbert

Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore, a Watertown shop known for selling household items at affordable prices, will close on June 10:

I didn’t even know this place existed.

Caitlin Humphrey

Stopped many times and never seemed to be open.

Simmons Farm

