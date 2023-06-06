Your Turn: Snow guilty plea, fencing & ReStore

By Diane Rutherford
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The man accused of shooting and killing a SUNY Potsdam student last year has pleaded guilty. Michael Snow faces 22 years to life in prison when he’s sentenced in July:

He needs life. Can you imagine the pain her family has to live with?

Lori Flagg

It’s things like this that give reason for a death penalty in NY.

Derek Oliver

Should new fencing be put up around bridges in Potsdam to protect people from drowning in the Raquette River? The topic comes up after a college student jumped off a bridge and couldn’t swim to safety earlier this month:

He willingly jumped so what kind of fence will stop that? The bridge has been there for years and now we need a fence?

Sally Thomson Delavergne

Perhaps fences or nets should be there for children. I will withhold my opinions on whether college students should need them.

Diane Colbert

Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore, a Watertown shop known for selling household items at affordable prices, will close on June 10:

I didn’t even know this place existed.

Caitlin Humphrey

Stopped many times and never seemed to be open.

Simmons Farm

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boaters Safety Certification Course
More people need boating safety certificate this year
Officials say one person is dead following a crash on State Route 12 E in the Town of Lyme...
Cape Vincent man dead following motorcycle crash in the Town of Lyme
Man accused of menacing, causing injury
Just before 9 PM Sunday, a one car crash may have sent people to the hospital.
Car crashes into tree in Town of Orleans, shuts down road
State and local emergency management coordinators are investigating a fire that happened in the...
Rodman home destroyed in early morning fire

Latest News

WWNY Your Turn: Snow guilty plea, fencing & ReStore
WWNY School grows own lettuce for lunches
WWNY Pitcairn uses Covid relief money on gift cards for town residents
WWNY Paramedic helps train others on handling special needs patients