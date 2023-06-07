Air quality ‘very unhealthy’ in Watertown early Wednesday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Air quality in the eastern Lake Ontario region has reached a level that forecasters say is “very unhealthy.”

The AQI — or air quality index — was recorded at 205 at around 8 a.m. Wednesday. The 201 mark is the threshold for what is considered very unhealthy.

There’s an advisory in effect for much of the region until midnight Wednesday. It’s because of smoke blowing into the north country from Canadian wildfires.

Experts say people — especially the very young or those with heart and lung conditions — should limit their outdoor activities as much as possible.

There’s no advisory for St. Lawrence County. The AQI in Potsdam, for example, was 95 at 8 a.m., just inside the moderate range. That’s the same level calculated for Lowville.

Under 50 is considered “good,” 51-100 is “moderate,” from 101 to 150 is “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” 151 to 200 is “unhealthy,” 201 to 300 is “very unhealthy,” and above that is “hazardous.”

Clarkson University Professor Suresh Dhaniyala told 7 News on Tuesday that air quality in northern New York is generally in the 30s.

