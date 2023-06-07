Baby thrown from Amish buggy and killed, authorities say

The baby, a man and a woman were all thrown from the buggy during the crash.
The baby, a man and a woman were all thrown from the buggy during the crash.(MGN)
By KY3 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEYMOUR, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – A baby was thrown from an Amish buggy and killed Tuesday afternoon, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Authorities said a car hit the back of the buggy on a highway just after 5 p.m. According to highway patrol, the car was trying to pass the buggy when the driver hit it.

The baby, a man and a woman were all thrown from the buggy during the crash.

While the baby died, authorities said the man and woman are being treated for moderate injuries at a hospital in the area.

The driver of the car wasn’t hurt.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downtown Watertown, Tuesday, June 6.
It’s just weird: NNY skies hazy, strong smell in air
Boaters Safety Certification Course
More people need boating safety certificate this year
Mohideen Buharie
O’burg’s city manager resigning after 3 months on job
Lowville Police Department
Lowville police chief, sergeant remain on job with possible arrest looming
Mohideen Buharie
Ogdensburg’s city manager explains why he resigned

Latest News

A man in Galveston, Texas, found pieces of Nazi "loot" on the beach.
Man says he found Nazi ‘loot’ on beach
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Antrim County Jail in Bellaire, Mich., shows Shawn...
Plea change set for man accused of backing plot to kidnap Michigan governor
FILE - A new study says that more kids are anxious, but fewer are getting the help they need.
More kids are anxious, but fewer are getting the help they need, study says
A website called airnow.gov recorded an air quality index in Watertown Wednesday morning at a...
Air quality ‘very unhealthy’ in Watertown early Wednesday