Fort Drum tells its community to know before you go

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Fort Drum is telling its community that some outdoor events on post have been canceled or postponed due to air quality.

In a Facebook post, Fort Drum recommends you contact the activity to find out if there have been any changes.

But one that is still on is Riverfest.

The 10th Mountain Division says as of now, Riverfest is still on for Thursday in Alexandria Bay.

Riverfest is a day on the St. Lawrence River for soldiers and their families.

