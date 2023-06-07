Fort Drum tells its community to know before you go

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Fort Drum is telling its community that some outdoor events on post have been canceled or postponed due to air quality.

In a Facebook post, Fort Drum recommends you contact the activity to find out if there have been any changes.

But one that is still on is Riverfest.

The 10th Mountain Division says as of now, Riverfest is still on for Thursday in Alexandria Bay.

Riverfest is a day on the St. Lawrence River for soldiers and their families.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downtown Watertown, Tuesday, June 6.
It’s just weird: NNY skies hazy, strong smell in air
Boaters Safety Certification Course
More people need boating safety certificate this year
Mohideen Buharie
Ogdensburg’s city manager explains why he resigned
Lowville Police Department
Lowville police chief, sergeant remain on job with possible arrest looming
Mohideen Buharie
O’burg’s city manager resigning after 3 months on job

Latest News

Lowville Police Department
Lowville mayor: village cooperating in police probe
Dr. Dan Dupee
JCC’s new president discusses vision for the future
Brown lawn
Brown lawns: water them or not?
Village workers repair road in Gouverneur
Village and town of Gouverneur renew deal to share services