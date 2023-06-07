Governor urges schools to cancel outdoor activities

A smoky haze enveloped Watertown and much of the north country on Tuesday. Hazy conditions are...
A smoky haze enveloped Watertown and much of the north country on Tuesday. Hazy conditions are expected to continue in some areas on Wednesday.(WWNY)
Jun. 7, 2023
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is applauding the school districts that have suspended outdoor activities and urges others to follow their example.

“Over the past several days, my team and I have been closely monitoring air quality and providing updates to New Yorkers as haze and smoke from Canadian wildfires continue to spread throughout the state,” she said in a statement Wednesday.

The state’s departments of Health and Environmental Conservation have issued air quality warnings since Monday, she said, noting that much of the state will have air quality indexes in the “unhealthy” and “very unhealthy” ranges.

Watertown and other parts of the eastern Lake Ontario region had air quality indexes in the “very unhealthy” range through Wednesday morning.

