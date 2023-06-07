JCC’s new president discusses vision for the future

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Now that Dr. Dan Dupee has been named as the 7th president of Jefferson Community College, he spoke with 7 News about his vision for the school

“This is what I’ve looked to come here and do since 2007 when I was actually lucky enough to get a position here at this amazing institution,” he said.

Dupee was appointed by the SUNY Board of Trustees Tuesday. He has been the administrator-in-charge since last June when Dr. Ty Stone left.

The college will rely on Dupee’s vision which includes partnering with other SUNY schools, including Mohawk Valley Community College for a new surgical technology program.

“They will be able to work in the hospitals in the operating rooms, so it’ll be a great opportunity for students locally, great partnership for us and one of our sister colleges. It’ll help and have a great economic impact,” said Dupee.

Also, he wants to allow students working to become licensed practical nurses to get that done in their first year. In addition, Dupee is looking at having training for people to get their commercial driver’s license, or CDL, and doing a dental hygiene program.

The new president says there are no plans to cut any programs at JCC. Meanwhile, he says he plans to move some pieces around.

“To really figure out, okay, what were we doing when we had this student population? Do we still need to do that? And if we don’t, where do we shift the resources in order to do something different? We’re looking at that over this next year,” he said.

Dupee says enrollment at JCC is seeing an uptick.

