Kick off summer with Music and Art Fest

Summer Kickoff Music and Art Festival
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - HarmoNNY and the North Country Arts Council are teaming up to host a Music and Art Festival to help kick off summer.

HarmoNNY president Joe Foy and Bella Phinney, lead singer of one of the acts, Rib and The Bones, talked about the festival on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch their interview in the video above.

The festival is from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, on Public Square in Watertown.

It’s free to attend. There will be 10 musical acts throughout the day, along with artists displaying their work.

You can find out more at nnyart.org.

