Lowville mayor: village cooperating in police probe

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lowville’s village board met in executive session at its regular board meeting Wednesday afternoon.

It’s the first time the lawmakers have met since it became public that two members of the village police department are under investigation.

The investigation comes after allegations of official misconduct by police Chief Randy Roggie and Sergeant Philip Turck.

In a letter sent to the village, the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office stated it believes there’s enough evidence to make arrests.

At Wednesday’s meeting, the mayor read a statement saying the village and employees are cooperating and there’s a presumption of innocence unless proven otherwise.

At last word, the police department members remain on the job.

