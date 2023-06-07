Man gets prison time in 2 cases involving sex with minors

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 51-year-old Brownville man is going to prison after pleading guilty in two cases involving sex with minors.

David Eads was sentenced last week in Jefferson County Court to 13 years behind bars and 20 years of post-release supervision. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

Eads pleaded guilty in March to two counts of first-degree criminal sex act and one count of second-degree attempted rape.

Eads was charged in December with predatory sexual assault against a child and endangering the welfare of a child for sexually abusing a girl from when she was 8 in 2015 through 2022 when she was 15.

In February, Eads was one of 10 men arrested in a sting operation where they thought they were meeting up with 13- and 14-year-old girls. Instead, they were corresponding with— mostly via text —state troopers pretending to be teens.

The criminal sex act charges covered the December arrest, and the attempted rape charge covered his February arrest.

