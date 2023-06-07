Morning Checkup: Senior Living Seminar

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sometimes when you get older, you need a little help and a little care.

Samaritan Health is offering a Senior Living Seminar next week that could help people decide their futures.

Leslie DiStefano, director of communication and public relations for Samaritan Health, said the idea is to educate people about the legal, financial, and practical aspects of growing older.

Neva Bossard, the assisted living administrator at Summit Village, showed some of the highlights of the facility.

The seminar is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, at Samaritan Summit Village. That’s 22691 Campus Drive in Watertown.

Tours of Summit Village will be available.

You can sign up by calling 315-785-4584 or emailing adoldo@shsny.com.

