North country power lifter is a force on the bench press

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - John Tyler has made a name for himself in the world of bench press. The 21-year-old has become a force in his specialty.

In a garage at the Tyler family home, young John Tyler works on his craft.

His specialty: the bench press.

After winning nationals, Tyler had to overcome some obstacles before the world competition.

Despite those setbacks, including not having enough time to warm up because of a clerical error, Tyler was able to place third in his 205-pound category.

Bench pressing about 413 pounds, Tyler is working on his studies to become a doctor. That’s priority one right now, although lifting is always in his mind. While others lift for another sport, for Tyler, lifting is his sport.

He certainly has plenty of people to turn to for feedback in his family, including his mother, Kim, a former powerlifter, and two younger siblings, Joey and Anne, both powerlifters and both on the USA squad.

You might say powerlifting is a family business.

