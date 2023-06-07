Ogdensburg city manager’s resignation accepted

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg City Manager Mohideen Buharie is officially out.

City Council met for a special meeting Wednesday evening, voting 4 to 3 to accept Buharie’s resignation, effective immediately.

He had been willing to stay on through July 28 to help with a smooth transition, but was told a majority of council wanted him gone by Tuesday afternoon.

City Planner Andrea Smith was appointed as interim city manager.

She served in the interim role from November 2022 until Buharie took the job March 1st.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.