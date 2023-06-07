Ogdensburg city manager’s resignation accepted

Mohideen Buharie
Mohideen Buharie(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg City Manager Mohideen Buharie is officially out.

City Council met for a special meeting Wednesday evening, voting 4 to 3 to accept Buharie’s resignation, effective immediately.

He had been willing to stay on through July 28 to help with a smooth transition, but was told a majority of council wanted him gone by Tuesday afternoon.

City Planner Andrea Smith was appointed as interim city manager.

She served in the interim role from November 2022 until Buharie took the job March 1st.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downtown Watertown, Tuesday, June 6.
It’s just weird: NNY skies hazy, strong smell in air
Boaters Safety Certification Course
More people need boating safety certificate this year
Mohideen Buharie
Ogdensburg’s city manager explains why he resigned
Lowville Police Department
Lowville police chief, sergeant remain on job with possible arrest looming
Mohideen Buharie
O’burg’s city manager resigning after 3 months on job

Latest News

Lowville Police Department
Lowville mayor: village cooperating in police probe
Dr. Dan Dupee
JCC’s new president discusses vision for the future
Fort Drum tells its community to know before you go
Brown lawn
Brown lawns: water them or not?