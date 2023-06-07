ONNY Finale Concert - Film Favorites

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Join ONNY as it salutes July 4th, thanks active-duty military and veterans with patriotic favorites, and celebrates America’s love of the movies.

Included in this summer’s award-winning and blockbuster list is the Overture from the original 1961 version of West Side Story by Leonard Bernstein, “Parade of the Charioteers” from Ben Hur (1960) by Miklós Rózsa, “Moon River” from Breakfast at Tiffany’s(1961) and the Finale from Rossini’s William Tell Overture, used for countless movies. cartoons, TV programs as well as the 2013 movie, The Lone Ranger. Other popular selections will include the theme from Rocky (1976) by Bill Conti, and two selections by the incomparable John Williams, the “Superman March” from Superman (1978) and selections from Jurassic Park (1993). In addition, our Principal Oboist, Anna Hendrickson will be the soloist for the mesmerizing “Gabriel’s Oboe” from The Mission (1986), written by the legendary film composer, Ennio Morricone.

This concert also offers wonderful opportunities for you and your family to celebrate America and our freedom as we pay homage to our veterans, and those currently serving our country. Enjoy Armed Forces Salute and The Stars and Stripes Forever, among other favorites.

June 29 8:00 PM Thompson Park, Watertown Free Concert

June 30 7:30 PM Hosmer Hall SUNY POTSDAM purchase tickets here

July 1 7:30 pm Thousand Islands Park Wellesley Island Free concert

