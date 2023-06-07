Patrick William Sherwood, 70, of Theresa

Patrick William Sherwood, 70, Theresa (formerly of Wharton, New Jersey) passed away at home after a brief illness on June 5, 2023. (Funeral Home)

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Patrick William Sherwood, 70, Theresa (formerly of Wharton, New Jersey) passed away at home after a brief illness on June 5, 2023.

Patrick graduated from Morris Hills High School 1970; Northern New Jersey Industrial Drafting School 1972 and Morris County Community College with an Associate’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering 1993. His professional career consisted of Draftsman for Wells Fargo (4 years), Textron [Cessna Aircraft Radio] (10 years) and Mechanical Engineering Technician (28 years) US Army Armament Research, Development and Engineering Center, Picatinny Arsenal, New Jersey. Upon retirement Pat and Karen (Dindl) Sherwood, his wife of 32 years, relocated to Northern New York.

Patrick was born August 14, 1952 in Dover, NJ, the son of Robert and Margaret (Glennon) Sherwood. Patrick is predeceased by his parents, Robert and Margaret (Glennon) Sherwood, sister-in-law Carolyn (Dunleavy) Sherwood and brother and sister-in-law Thomas & Beverly (Smith) Sherwood, and brother-in-law Terry Vanderbilt.

Patrick enjoyed trains, comic books, music (especially oldies), hunting and fishing. Patrick also raced his 1968 Camero at National Hot Rod Association Drag Racing at Island Dragway ¼ mile drags with multiple wins in the 15 years he raced.

Pat is survived by loving wife, Karen (Dindl) Sherwood, brothers: Michael (Kim) Sherwood, Matthew Sherwood, Daniel Sherwood, sisters: Anne Sherwood, MaryEllen Vanderbilt and Theresa Schantz.

Copious nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews and great-grand nieces and nephews.

New York - The family will be holding a celebration of life in his memory on Saturday, June 10, 2023 from 4-7PM at the home of CJ & CJ Snyder, 32133 County Route 18, Theresa, New York meal will be served.

New Jersey – The family will have a celebration of life in his memory and interment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Dover, New Jersey at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the local school trap leagues, school band programs or other youth programs.

Arrangements are Frederick Bros. Funeral Home Theresa, NY. To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located at the top.

