Pizza Hut takes on the pickle pizza for a limited time

The new pizza starts with a hand tossed crust, sauced with ranch and is topped with cheese,...
The new pizza starts with a hand tossed crust, sauced with ranch and is topped with cheese, chicken breast, white onions and loaded with spicy dill pickles.(Pizza Hut)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Pizza Hut is taking on a new culinary creation – the pickle pizza.

The new pizza starts with a hand-tossed crust, sauced with ranch and is topped with cheese, chicken breast, white onions and loaded with spicy dill pickles.

“We’re always looking for innovative ways to add new tastes and textures to our dishes, and pickles have been gaining popularity due to their versatility,” Pizza Hut’s Penny Shaheen said in a news release.

The new pickle pizza is only available for a limited time at the Pizza Hut on Eighth Avenue in New York City Friday through Sunday. It’s only available for carryout and must be ordered in-store.

“With our new Pickle Pizza, we’re tapping into the latest food trends while also putting culinary thought into how they come to life on a pizza,” Shaheen added.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downtown Watertown, Tuesday, June 6.
It’s just weird: NNY skies hazy, strong smell in air
Boaters Safety Certification Course
More people need boating safety certificate this year
Mohideen Buharie
Ogdensburg’s city manager explains why he resigned
Lowville Police Department
Lowville police chief, sergeant remain on job with possible arrest looming
Mohideen Buharie
O’burg’s city manager resigning after 3 months on job

Latest News

David Eads
Man gets prison time in 2 cases involving sex with minors
There are an estimated 600 million domestic cats in the world, and 80% of them are feral or...
New non-surgical alternative to spaying, neutering might help curb cat populations
PSG's Lionel Messi kicks a corner shot during the French League One soccer match between Paris...
Reports: Soccer star Messi to join MLS club Inter Miami
FILE - Professional wrestling legend The Iron Sheik has died at the age of 81, his family said.
Former WWF champion Iron Sheik dies at 81
Prison
Union: Inmates throw urine on officers at Gouverneur Correctional Facility