Smokey haze continues

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Air quality warnings continue for much of the north country today.

Wildfire smoke blowing in from Canada has resulted in warnings for Jefferson and Lewis counties until midnight.

There’s still smoke in St. Lawrence County, but no alerts are posted.

There’s a small chance of rain in the late afternoon and evening. Hazy skies will keep it cool with highs in the mid-60s.

Smoke should clear some overnight and into Thursday. Lows will be in the mid-40s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain and highs in the mid-60s.

It will be partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain both Saturday and Sunday. It will be around 70 on Saturday and in the mid-70s on Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday will be partly sunny with a 50% chance of rain and highs in the mid-70s.

