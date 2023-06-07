State prison inmate dies after fight with cellmate

Gouverneur Correctional Facility
Gouverneur Correctional Facility(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An inmate at Gouverneur Correctional Facility is dead following a fight with another inmate.

State police say 26-year-old Luigi Cappellino was pronounced dead Monday night at Gouverneur Hospital.

Troopers say Cappellino and his cellmate, 48-year-old Wilfredo Noe,were involved in a fight in their cell.

Cappellino was taken to the hospital after he was found unresponsive.

An autopsy conducted at Canton-Potsdam Hospital on Tuesday revealed Cappellino was strangled to death. Forensic pathologist Dr. Scott Lapointe ruled the death a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing. Noe remains in state custody.

State police were assisted by the state Attorney General’s Office, the state corrections Office of Special Investigations, and the St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downtown Watertown, Tuesday, June 6.
It’s just weird: NNY skies hazy, strong smell in air
Boaters Safety Certification Course
More people need boating safety certificate this year
Mohideen Buharie
Ogdensburg’s city manager explains why he resigned
Lowville Police Department
Lowville police chief, sergeant remain on job with possible arrest looming
Mohideen Buharie
O’burg’s city manager resigning after 3 months on job

Latest News

Morning Checkup: Senior Living Seminar
Morning Checkup: Senior Living Seminar
Public Health: Rabid bat found in Watertown home
A smoky haze enveloped Watertown and much of the north country on Tuesday. Hazy conditions are...
Governor urges schools to cancel outdoor activities
Summer Kickoff Music and Art Festival
Kick off summer with Music and Art Fest