State prison inmate dies after fight with cellmate

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An inmate at Gouverneur Correctional Facility is dead following a fight with another inmate.

State police say 26-year-old Luigi Cappellino was pronounced dead Monday night at Gouverneur Hospital.

Troopers say Cappellino and his cellmate, 48-year-old Wilfredo Noe,were involved in a fight in their cell.

Cappellino was taken to the hospital after he was found unresponsive.

An autopsy conducted at Canton-Potsdam Hospital on Tuesday revealed Cappellino was strangled to death. Forensic pathologist Dr. Scott Lapointe ruled the death a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing. Noe remains in state custody.

State police were assisted by the state Attorney General’s Office, the state corrections Office of Special Investigations, and the St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office.

