Union: Inmates throw urine on officers at Gouverneur Correctional Facility

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Three officers at Gouverneur Correctional Facility were treated for exposure last week when inmates threw urine on them, striking them in the face in two separate incidents.

That’s according to the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association, the union representing COs.

The first incident happened on May 25 when two officers were making routine rounds in a cell block.

When the officers approached a cell, an inmate threw urine at the officers from a milk carton, striking both officers in the face and chest. The officers were treated at the facility infirmary and transported to Gouverneur Hospital for further treatment.

Both officers did not return to duty after the incident.

The 26-year-old inmate is serving a three-year sentence after being convicted in Kings County in 2022 for second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The second incident occurred on May 31 when an officer conducting security rounds approached the recreation pen.

An inmate inside the pen took a bowl that contained an unknown liquid and threw it at the officer, striking him in the face and chest. The liquid smelled of urine.

The officer was initially treated at the infirmary. He was transported to Gouverneur Hospital for treatment of exposure to bodily fluids.

The officer returned to duty after being released from the hospital.

The 28-year-old inmate is serving a five-year sentence after being convicted in Dutchess County in 2022 for third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and first-degree promoting prison contraband. It is his third stint in state prison since 2012.

“Throwing urine or feces on staff is one of the most vile things an inmate can do to an officer. In the majority of the incidents, officers have no way of defending themselves and often, the exposure occurs to the face or upper body. The act in itself is a felony under New York State Penal Law and justifiably so. The two inmates involved in these two throwing incidents are currently serving relatively short sentences. Both men should be prosecuted for their actions and held accountable. Hopefully that will send a message that there will be ramifications for such despicable actions,” said Bryan Hluska, the union’s central region vice president.

