Village and town of Gouverneur renew deal to share services

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Sharing services. It’s more than a catchphrase in Gouverneur where the town and village work on a road to success.

On Wednesday, the village Department of Public Works was busy patching streets to get ready for Saturday’s Flag Day parade.

But Mayor Ron McDougall says residents shouldn’t be surprised if they see town crews helping out.

“It’s just the really modern way to do things. It definitely saves money whether it be labor and particularly with equipment and it’s just a good way to do business and whether people like to talk about government and business, it is a business,” he said.

It’s called sharing services. New York state encourages it and the town and village of Gouverneur have done it for a dozen years.

“It makes it a lot easier for letting people know that it helps everybody to come together basically and help each other and it just - many hands make for light work,” said TJ Simmons, village highway superintendent.

McDougall doesn’t want people to think sharing services means consolidation of departments.

“We’re sharing service local government, providing services with increasing value to our citizens,” he said.

The village recently just renewed its agreement between the DPW and the town highway department to continue sharing services for another year.

