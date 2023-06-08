2 accused of burglarizing Potsdam apartment

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Two Ogdensburg residents are accused of burglarizing an apartment in the village of Potsdam.

Potsdam police charged 43-year-old Jessica Kerr and 42-year-old Daniel Saccocci with third-degree burglary, possession of burglar tools, and petit larceny.

According to police, the duo used a crowbar to break into an apartment on Market Street in Potsdam on Wednesday evening and stole items.

Kerr and Saccocci were arrested a short time later.

They were arraigned in Lisbon Town Court and released. They’re due to appear in Potsdam Town Court on June 28.

