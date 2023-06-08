2 accused of burglarizing Potsdam apartment

(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Two Ogdensburg residents are accused of burglarizing an apartment in the village of Potsdam.

Potsdam police charged 43-year-old Jessica Kerr and 42-year-old Daniel Saccocci with third-degree burglary, possession of burglar tools, and petit larceny.

According to police, the duo used a crowbar to break into an apartment on Market Street in Potsdam on Wednesday evening and stole items.

Kerr and Saccocci were arrested a short time later.

They were arraigned in Lisbon Town Court and released. They’re due to appear in Potsdam Town Court on June 28.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power lifter John Tyler is making a name for himself in bench pressing.
North country power lifter is a force on the bench press
A photo taken from surveillance video shows two dirt bikes. If you recognize the person on the...
Can you identify the dirt bike driver on the right?
A website called airnow.gov recorded the air quality index in Watertown Wednesday at levels...
Air quality ‘very unhealthy’ in Watertown Wednesday, advisory in effect through Thursday
Boaters Safety Certification Course
More people need boating safety certificate this year
Mohideen Buharie
Ogdensburg’s city manager explains why he resigned

Latest News

Contract agreements reached between state and unions
Samaritan Summit Village
Samaritan Summit Village goes ‘mask optional’
Relay For Life event in August 2021 at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.
Hazy weather forces postponement of Relay For Life
Information about the benefit for Linda Luchsinger on June 10, 2023.
Morning interview: benefit for Boonville VFW member