3,000 soldiers and their families enjoy Riverfest

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - A day on the St. Lawrence River as Alexandria Bay hosts hundreds of Fort Drum soldiers and families.

Riverfest is sponsored by Fort Drum MWR and AUSA.

Hundreds hopped on an Uncle Sam Boat Tour with a visit to the iconic Boldt Castle. Some say getting back outside is what they needed after a few smoky days.

“Considering the two days that mostly everybody had to be in the house, it’s nice to finally be out, get some good weather, finally get on the water and go see a castle,” said Private First Class Marvin Willis, Fort Drum soldier.

Nearly 3,000 soldiers and their families came out.

