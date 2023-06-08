4-story apartment building to be located near Watertown Post Office

A four-story, 120-unit apartment building is in the works for Watertown.(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A four-story, 120-unit apartment building is in the works for Watertown.

Two western New York-based not-for-profits, DePaul Properties and Eagle Star Housing, are teaming up for the project, which will provide low-income housing for people looking to get back on their feet.

A portion of the apartments will be dedicated to veterans.

The proposed location is on Commerce Park Drive in Watertown right across the street from the Post Office.

“I think it’s a great location because it’s within walking distance to a lot of amenities. Obviously, the post office is right across the street; you’ve got shopping centers all around,” said Mike Lumbis, director of Watertown Planning and Community Development.

Lumbis says there are some zoning and State Environmental Quality Review, or SEQR, requirements to take care of before the project can move forward.

