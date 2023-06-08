Elevated walkway collapses in Texas beach city, injuring dozens

FILE - It happened in Surfside Beach, a small city on the Gulf of Mexico about 60 miles south...
FILE - It happened in Surfside Beach, a small city on the Gulf of Mexico about 60 miles south of downtown Houston.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE BEACH, Texas (AP) — Nearly two dozen teenagers from a summer camp were injured when an elevated walkway collapsed Thursday in a beachside city in Texas, with five flown to the hospital by helicopter.

None of the injuries were expected to be life-threatening, Brazoria County officials said. The cause of the walkway collapse in Surfside Beach, a small city on the Gulf of Mexico, about 60 miles south of downtown Houston, was under investigation.

Surfside Beach Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Justin Mills said his department responded to an emergency call at 12:34 p.m. and set up landing areas for the medical helicopters.

Sharon Trower, public information officer for Brazoria County, said all of the victims were between 14 and 18 years old and from the Bayou City Fellowship summer camp. Six were taken to hospitals by ambulance, and about 10 more were taken to hospitals by private vehicles, Trower said.

Aerial video from TV station KTRK showed the walkway appears to be made from wood and leads to a building.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power lifter John Tyler is making a name for himself in bench pressing.
North country power lifter is a force on the bench press
A photo taken from surveillance video shows two dirt bikes. If you recognize the person on the...
Can you identify the dirt bike driver on the right?
Brown lawn
Brown lawns: water them or not?
Hannah Makuch and Corey Decker
Friendly competition over GPA comes to end for Carthage seniors
A website called airnow.gov recorded the air quality index in Watertown Wednesday at levels...
Air quality ‘very unhealthy’ in Watertown Wednesday, advisory in effect through Thursday

Latest News

A young seal just under a year old was found dead in March at Ohikilolo between Keaau Beach...
‘Senseless act’: Community seeks answers after endangered monk seal found dead
Police have identified the person responsible as 47-year-old Gabriel Brown. A warrant has been...
Property owner must pay to dispose of tires man illegally dumped on their land, police say
FILE - Joran van der Sloot arrives to the courtroom for his sentence at San Pedro prison in...
Main suspect in 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway arrives in US from Peru to face charges
summer budget for kids activities
Tips to properly budget for summer activities