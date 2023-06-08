Air quality and its effects on people and pets

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With less smoke in the air, Thursday’s air quality hovered in the 70s, a “moderate” risk to some. That said, the conditions created change at the annual New York Run for the Fallen in Watertown.

“Some of the things we’ll probably do is cut down the distance. Some of our runners run 6 miles at a time. We’ll probably cut that down with whatever we’re doing. We have a medic that is in a vehicle at all times with the runners,” said Kenneth Green, run director.

The smoke also caused the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life event, set for Friday, to be postponed to August 4 - an event that draws hundreds and raises thousands.

“We don’t want to put anyone’s health at risk so we erred on the side of caution just to be sure that we didn’t do that,” said Don Boshart senior development manager, American Cancer Society.

Those events are for people, but don’t forget about pets, says one local veterinarian. The biggest advice: don’t overexert them.

“I tell people if they’re not able to handle it, it’s likely their pet won’t be able to either even if they’re healthy,” said Dr. Stephanie Young, veterinarian, The Animal Doctors.

For pets that live indoors, Dr. Young says they should be fine as long as you keep your windows closed and you keep a decent filter on your air conditioner. If they have respiratory issues, however, Dr. Young says you should pick up an air purifier.

“Using an air purifier with a carbon filter helps with smoke particulate which is what we’re seeing,” she said.

Keeping things safe for people and pets until after the smoke clears.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.