Art Exhibit Award Winners

The Frederic Remington Art Museum’s 2023 Members’ Juried Art Exhibition opened on Saturday, May 20. The exhibit includes 54 works by 40 artists, and will be on display until September 10, 2023 in the Museum’s Richard E. Winter Gallery and the Torrey Family Galleries, and online at www.fredericremington.org.

At the exhibition’s opening reception juror David Fadden offered comments on his experience jurying the exhibit, and Museum Curator & Educator Laura Desmond announced the prize winners selected by Fadden from among the artworks included in the show. The third place prize went to Rockbrook Barn by Steven C. Cobb, 2022, oil, 24 x 30″. The second place prize went to Rooted in Time by Stacey Smith Tarbox, 2015, conceptual photo art, 36.5 x 24″. And “Best in Show” was awarded to I Will Not Speak by Aimee Douglass, 2022, mixed media: photography/encaustic wax, 12 x 25″.

The public is invited to view the exhibition in person at the Museum or online at www.fredericremington.org, and to vote for an additional prize, the Public’s Choice Award. At the close of the exhibition the votes will be tallied, and the winner of the Public’s Choice award will receive a museum wrapped canvas reproduction of Pete’s Shanty by Frederic Remington, 1908.

Many of the works in the show are for sale. One third of the proceeds benefits the Frederic Remington Art Museum, and two thirds go to the artist. The online exhibition includes price information and a link to the Museum’s online shop.

The artists in the exhibition are: Peter Basta, Carthage, NY; Brad Byrd, Landers, CA; Sharon H.J. Cheng, Potsdam, NY; Steven C. Cobb, Massena, NY; Aimee Douglass, Massena, NY; Kimberly Eiss, Watertown, NY; Gregory Fedchak, Boonville, NY; Vincent Grey, Hammond, NY; Vicky Hollis, Lisbon, NY; Frederick Holman, Brant Lake, NY; Mary Woodcock Johnson, Saranac Lake, NY, Chevelle Keith, Heuvelton, NY; Gary Larsen, Edinburg, NY; Diane Leifheit, Paul Smiths, NY; Barry Lobdell, Saranac Lake, NY; Brenda Maxson, Gouverneur, NY; Bailey McChesney, Danville, IN; Doug McDonald, Ogdensburg, NY; Janell McNeil, Ogdensburg, NY; Eleanor Morgan, Potsdam, NY; Lynda Mussen, Peru, NY; Lynda Naske, Johnstown, NY; Sandra Nestlerode-Hale, Colton, NY; Charlie Patterson, Constable, NY; Paul N. Pedersen, Hermon, NY; Lynne Reichhart, Rome, NY; Thomas Robarge, Ogdensburg, NY; Susan Robinson, Ogdensburg, NY; Kristen L. Rozelle, Norwood, NY; Terry Sametz, Ottawa, ON; Eleanor Sweeney, Saranac Lake NY; Stacey Smith Tarbox, Potsdam, NY; Christine Tisa, Clayton, NY; Mark Valley, Los Angeles, CA; Raymond Whalen, South Colton, NY; Yvette White, Akwesasne, NY; Susan Whiteman, Saranac Lake, NY; Janet Marie Yeates, Northville, NY; Guy R. Zoller, Reston, VA; and Larry Zuckerman, Potsdam, NY.

The Frederic Remington Art Museum is located at 303 Washington Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. The Frederic Remington Art Museum expands and deepens appreciation and understanding of Remington’s work by engaging contemporary audiences and keeping his legacy relevant. It is dedicated to collecting, exhibiting, preserving and interpreting the art and archives of Frederic Remington, and contains an unmatched collection of his works. Summer hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm.

