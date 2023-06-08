Bradley L. Card, 83, of Gouverneur

Bradley L. Card, age 83, of Gouverneur, passed away on June 3, 2023 at home under the care of his family and hospice. (Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Bradley L. Card, age 83, of Gouverneur, passed away on June 3, 2023 at home under the care of his family and hospice.

Bradley was born on October 27, 1939 in Rochester, NY to the late Albert L. and Sarah (Morehouse) Card. He graduated from Victor Central School in 1959. Brad was a Pipe Line Contractor. He owned and operated BL Card Contracting, where he worked in Fairport and Rochester, before working at Fort Drum.

He is a member of the 545 and 158 Engineers, the Star Lake American Legion, a life member of the North American Hunting Club and a long-time member of the NRA. Brad enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Brad is survived by four sons, Bradley L. Card Jr. of Wayland, NY, Jeffrey A. Card of Naples, NY, John A. Card of Victor, NY and William A. Card of Naples, NY; four daughters, Debra L. Card Riehle of Rochester, Sarah A. Fowler of Greenville, SC, Roxanne Card of Naples, NY and Katherine Card Allen of Rochester, NY. Brad is also survived by several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

There will be a graveside service on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. in the Fullerville Cemetery. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Donations may be made in Brad’s memory to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, the American Kidney Fund, or an Animal Humane Society of your choice

