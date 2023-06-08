Chris A. Farrell, 57, of Cape Vincent

Chris A. Farrell, 57, of Cape Vincent passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023, after being involved in a tragic motorcycle accident.(Funeral Home)

Cape Vincent, New York (WWNY) - Chris A. Farrell, 57, of Cape Vincent passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023, after being involved in a tragic motorcycle accident.

He was born on June 22, 1965, in Watertown, NY, the son of David E. and June C. Farrell. Chris graduated from Thousand Islands High School in 1984 and then attended Jefferson Community College. After leaving school, he began a career as an Electrician. He moved to Florida for a few years to be closer to family and continued working in the electrical field. Chris moved back to Cape Vincent in the late 1990′s and went back to work for Donahoe Electric. In the past few years, Chris changed careers and was employed by the Samaritan Keep Home and Samaritan Summit Village in Watertown, where he worked in the maintenance division of the facility.

Chris enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing, and riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Chris was also an avid fan of American Choppers and had the opportunity to meet and take a photo with Mikey Teutul.

Chris is survived by his siblings; Keeley Garris, Dr. John Farrell, Alan Farrell, Susan Ames, Thomas Finley, and Maureen Hubbard; several nieces and nephews, and numerous friends.

He is predeceased by his father, David, and a brother, David Farrell II. Chris will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral  Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family.

Burial will be in Dexter Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made to dexterfuneralhome.com

