Contract agreements reached between state and unions

(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Governor Kathy Hochul today announced Thursday that her administration has reached contract agreements with unions representing nearly 90,000 state workers.

The pacts are with the New York State Public Employees Federation and with the United University Professions.

The deal with PEF is for a three-year term running until April 1, 2026, for more than 51,000 state employees in a wide variety of professional, scientific and technical titles.

The agreement with UUP is for a four-year term running until July 1, 2026, for more than 37,000 SUNY system faculty and professional employees.

Both contract agreements include increases in salary for employees in each year of the contract, consistent with other negotiated agreements. The labor deals also include increases in location pay and changes in health benefits consistent with other recently settled contract agreements.

Both agreements are subject to ratification by union membership.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power lifter John Tyler is making a name for himself in bench pressing.
North country power lifter is a force on the bench press
A photo taken from surveillance video shows two dirt bikes. If you recognize the person on the...
Can you identify the dirt bike driver on the right?
A website called airnow.gov recorded the air quality index in Watertown Wednesday at levels...
Air quality ‘very unhealthy’ in Watertown Wednesday, advisory in effect through Thursday
Boaters Safety Certification Course
More people need boating safety certificate this year
Mohideen Buharie
Ogdensburg’s city manager explains why he resigned

Latest News

2 accused of burglarizing Potsdam apartment
Samaritan Summit Village
Samaritan Summit Village goes ‘mask optional’
Relay For Life event in August 2021 at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.
Hazy weather forces postponement of Relay For Life
Parishville-Hopkinton Central's 203 baseball team
Sports: P-H Panthers gear up for state semi-finals