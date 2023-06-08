Contract agreements reached between state and unions

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Governor Kathy Hochul today announced Thursday that her administration has reached contract agreements with unions representing nearly 90,000 state workers.

The pacts are with the New York State Public Employees Federation and with the United University Professions.

The deal with PEF is for a three-year term running until April 1, 2026, for more than 51,000 state employees in a wide variety of professional, scientific and technical titles.

The agreement with UUP is for a four-year term running until July 1, 2026, for more than 37,000 SUNY system faculty and professional employees.

Both contract agreements include increases in salary for employees in each year of the contract, consistent with other negotiated agreements. The labor deals also include increases in location pay and changes in health benefits consistent with other recently settled contract agreements.

Both agreements are subject to ratification by union membership.

