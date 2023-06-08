Dillon P. Gilligan, 24, formerly of Watertown

Dillon P. Gilligan, formerly of Watertown, passed away June 5, 2023. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dillon P. Gilligan, formerly of Watertown, passed away June 5, 2023.

Dillon was born June 9, 1998 in Watertown, son of Patrick Gilligan and Jeanette Jewett. He graduated from Watertown High School in 2016. Dillon was a mechanic for John Orton Heating and Air Conditioning in Carthage, NY.

Dillon enjoyed darts, bowling, fishing and race cars.

Surviving are his parents, Patrick Gillian and Jeanette Jewett, his maternal grandmother, Elaine Jewett, his brother, Mason, two sisters Brittany and Taylor, many cousins, aunts and uncles. Predeceased are his paternal grandparents Harold and Shirley Gilligan and his maternal grandfather William Jewett, cousin Justice Ames, and Uncle Michael Ames.

An hour of calling will be held Tuesday from 10-11 am at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. followed by an 11 am funeral service with Reverend Leon Schilling officiating. Donations may be made to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Out of the Darkness, 199 Water Street, 11th Floor, New York, New York 10038.

Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com.

