Gerald J. Gonyea, 70, of Potsdam

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - It is with great sadness, the family of Gerald Joseph Gonyea, 70, a long time resident of Potsdam, New York, passed away, peacefully at his home June 2nd.

Jerry, who was affectionately known as Joe, was born in Massena, New York, on June 8, 1952, and was the son of Gerald Gonyea and Lorraine Shatraw Gonyea. He was predeceased by his parents, brother Stephen Gonyea, stepbrother Terry Patraw, stepsister Bonnie Garceau and nephew Aaron Connors.

Joe graduated from Potsdam High School and served in the United States Army before working at Clarkson University, Potsdam, New York, until his retirement.

He is survived by his sisters Anne Gilbert of Pittsfield, MA, Linda Jackson of Great Bend, NY, Debra (Wayne) Johnson of Brasher Falls, NY, Susan (Gary) Bertram of Cicero, NY, Mary Connors of Springfield, MA and Theresa Ferero of Canton, NY. Joe also is survived by his stepmother, Dorothy Patraw Gonyea and stepsisters Donna (Bruce) Patraw, Connie (Terry) Dashno, Penny (Peter) Derkevics and stepbrother Gary (Sharron) Patraw as well as 13 nieces and nephews.

Joe loved the outdoors and took particular pride in keeping up his property and home which he built. He would spend free time with his family and loved doing trail walks with his sisters.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam where friends may call on June 17, 2023 from 11-1:00 PM when a celebration of his life will be held at 1:00 PM.  Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Potsdam.

In lieu of flowers those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences to his family online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

