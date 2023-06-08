Hazy weather forces postponement of Relay For Life

Relay For Life event in August 2021 at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.
Relay For Life event in August 2021 at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s hazy weather - and the health risks it has posed - forced the postponement of the annual North Country Relay For Life event at the Jefferson County fairgrounds.

The American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life brings together cancer survivors and the loved ones of people lost to cancer each year for a celebration of life.

Because of the health challenges some Relay participants face, officials decided to delay this year’s event to August 4. It will be held from 6 PM to midnight at the fairgrounds.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, smoke from wildfires in Canada blowing into northern New York caused officials to issue unsafe air quality alerts.

