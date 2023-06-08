Jazz Ambassadors of the US Army Field Band

Free Concert June 26
Jazz Ambassadors of the US Army Field Band.
Jazz Ambassadors of the US Army Field Band.(Crane School of Music)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music is proud to welcome America’s big band, the U.S. Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors, for a free performance on Monday, June 26 at 7 p.m., in the Helen M. Hosmer Concert Hall.

The Jazz Ambassadors is the official touring big band of the United States Army. Formed in 1969, this 19-member ensemble has received great acclaim at home and abroad performing America’s greatest original art form, jazz.

Concerts by the Jazz Ambassadors are programmed to entertain all types of audiences. The band’s diverse repertoire includes big band swing, bebop, Latin, contemporary jazz, standards, popular tunes, Dixieland, vocals, and patriotic selections, many of which are written or arranged by members of the Jazz Ambassadors.

The Jazz Ambassadors have appeared in all 50 states, Canada, Mexico, Japan, India, and throughout Europe. Recent notable performances include concerts at the Toronto Jazz Festival, the Richmond Jazz Festival at Maymont, the Kennedy Center Honors, the Jazz Education Network Conference, and an appearance on the Colbert Report. Gordon Goodwin, Bobby Shew, Ernie Watts, and the Dave Brubeck All-Star Quintet are just a few of the outstanding jazz artists who have shared the stage with the Jazz Ambassadors. The band has been featured in joint concerts with Marvin Hamlisch and the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, the San Diego Symphony Orchestra, the Seattle Symphony Pops, the Colorado Pops Orchestra, and the New York Pops at Carnegie Hall. The Jazz Ambassadors’ rigorous touring schedule and reputation for excellence has earned it the title “America’s Big Band.”

This concert is free, and the public is invited to attend. To learn more about events at SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music, visit www.potsdam.edu/crane.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power lifter John Tyler is making a name for himself in bench pressing.
North country power lifter is a force on the bench press
A photo taken from surveillance video shows two dirt bikes. If you recognize the person on the...
Can you identify the dirt bike driver on the right?
A website called airnow.gov recorded the air quality index in Watertown Wednesday at levels...
Air quality ‘very unhealthy’ in Watertown Wednesday, advisory in effect through Thursday
Boaters Safety Certification Course
More people need boating safety certificate this year
Mohideen Buharie
Ogdensburg’s city manager explains why he resigned

Latest News

Money
Lewis County ends 2022 with $3.3M surplus
First Concert is Thursday, June 8
Norwood Concerts on the Green
Contract agreements reached between state and unions
2 accused of burglarizing Potsdam apartment