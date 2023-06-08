John M. Shumway, 77, of Colton

On June 6th, 2023, John Shumway of Colton NY, passed away peacefully with his children and wife by his side. (Funeral Home)

COLTON, New York (WWNY) - On June 6th, 2023, John Shumway of Colton NY, passed away peacefully with his children and wife by his side.

John was born on September 16, 1946 in Minneapolis, MN, son of the late Roy and Agnes (Nolan) Shumway. He married Denise Thomas on June 4, 1983 in Thornwood, NY.

John was a staff Sargent for the US Army and proudly served two tours in Vietnam. He was awarded a Bronze Star in 1968 for meritorious achievement in grounds operations against hostile forces.

John went on to earn his Master’s in Social work from NYU and ran a successful private practice in Tarrytown NY for twenty three years. In his later years, John and his wife Denise relocated to Colton NY where he worked as a counselor for Clarkson University and continued private practice. John was a man of faith and always saw the good in others. Despite his accolades in the military and his career, John was a family man who always said his children and grandchildren were his proudest achievements.

He enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing, hiking, and kayaking. John played Division 1 football prior to enlisting in Vietnam, and was a huge sports fan, especially of Clarkson Hockey, the Green Bay Packers and the Boston Bruins. He loved helping others and being a part of the community and had previously been very active at the Holy Name of Mary Church in Croton-on-Hudson, NY. But most of all he cherished his time with family, especially with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife Denise Shumway, his daughter Eryn Payne (Kevin), his daughter Alison Iamiceli (Edward), and his beloved grandchildren, Adelyn Payne, Carter Payne, Lucas Iamiceli and Viviana Iamiceli; and his two sisters Mary (Keith) Payden of Durango, CO; Nancy Padilla of Minneapolis, MN; and his brother Donald Shumway of Minneapolis, MN.

Besides his parents Roy and Agnes, John was predeceased by his brother Roy H. Shumway.

A memorial mass will be celebrated on Friday, June 30, 2023 at St. Patrick Church in Colton at 10:00 AM. His family will receive friends prior to the mass beginning at 9:30 AM. Burial will follow the mass at Bayside Cemetery, Potsdam.

John’s family will be hosting a celebration of life ceremony in Westchester County, NY in September at a time and place to be announced.

Memorial donations may be made in John’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home where friends and family are encouraged to share memories and condolences online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

