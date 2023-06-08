Joseph G.R. Martel, 66, of Carthage

Joseph G.R. Martel, Jr., 66, of County Route 42, died peacefully on Wednesday evening, June 7, 2023, at his home with his loving family. (Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Joseph G.R. Martel, Jr., 66, of County Route 42, died peacefully on Wednesday evening, June 7, 2023, at his home with his loving family.

Joseph was born in Cherry Tree, Pennsylvania on January 8, 1957, to the late Joseph Sr. & Jean Jenderski Martel. He graduated from Harmony Area High School in Westover, PA.

In 1980, he enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served for twenty years, retiring as Sergeant First Class in July 2000. He was stationed at Fort Drum with the 3rd Battalion, 314th Field Artillery Regiment, where he had a well-decorated military career, which included service in Kuwait and being awarded a Bronze Star Medal and three Meritorious Service Medals.

After retiring from the US Army, he worked as a truck driver for Stewart’s Shops and with the Wounded Warriors Project at Fort Drum.

On September 23, 2006, Joe was married to Donna Mills on Lake Bonaparte in Harrisville, NY.

Joseph was very active in the Carthage community, where he was a member of the Bassett-Baxter American Legion Post # 789, District #4 Commander & Gold Life Member of the Dionne-Rumble VFW Post #7227, a Life Member of the Carthage Lodge #1762 BPOE and a longtime member of the Carthadians Motorcycle Club. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and loved hunting, fishing, traveling, and spending time with Donna and his family.

He is survived by his loving wife, Donna, Carthage, his two daughters; Keri Nelson, Davenport, Iowa, and Krysty Martel, Illinois, his stepchildren; LeeAnn Tedford, Watertown and Terry (Alyssa) Beach II of Virginia, his sister, Laura (Chuck) Stevens, PA, a sister-in-law, Dawn (Suzanne) Mills, Brownville and a brother-in-law, Gary (Chris) Mills of Watertown. Also surviving are his 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

He is predeceased by his parents, a daughter, Veronica Martel, and his granddaughter Catherine Hocter.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 PM on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage. A funeral service will immediately follow in the Funeral Home Chapel at 7:00 PM. On Thursday, June 15, Joe will be transported by the Carthadians MC to his graveside committal service with Military Honors at the Grove Cemetery, LaFargeville, NY at 3:15 PM.

