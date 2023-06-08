Lewis County ends 2022 with $3.3M surplus

Money
Money(MGN)
By Zach Grady
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - At a time when many local governments are financially struggling, Lewis County is thriving.

According to an audit, the county ended 2022 in the black - $3.3 million to be exact.

Officials credit strong sales tax revenue and conservative financial management for the surplus.

The county’s fund balance now sits at $24.8 million.

County Manager Ryan Piche says the county wants to continue investing its surplus into capital assets.

“We’ve been very conscious about putting that money back into infrastructure, buildings, equipment, those large types of purchases that actually spending that money today can help save us money in the future,” he said.

Piche also says the county is confident in making these investments at this time because of its substantial financial cushion.

