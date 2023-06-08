Morning interview: benefit for Boonville VFW member

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a benefit spaghetti dinner this Saturday for a long time member of the Boonville VFW.

Linda Luchsinger suffered a serious brain injury, and has extensive medical bills. The dinner runs from 4 PM to 7 PM at Harland J. Hennessey VFW Post #5538. The price is $10 for adults, $5 for children.

Cherie Gettman, an officer with the VFW Auxiliary and Linda’s daughter, joined Beth and Makenzie Thursday morning to discuss the benefit. Watch it by clicking on the picture above this note.

