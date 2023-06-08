Sarah E. Curran, 31, of Massena

Sarah Elizabeth Curran, age 31, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday June 4, 2023. (WWNY)

Massena, New York (WWNY) - Sarah Elizabeth Curran, age 31, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday June 4, 2023.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena where friends and family may be received on Saturday, June 10, 2023 form 1:00 PM until time of services at 3:00 PM at Phillips Memorial Home, located at 64 Andrews Street in Massena, NY.

Sarah was born on July 28, 1991 in Massena the daughter of Kevin L. Jandrew of Massena, NY and Leisa (Alguire) Ward of Lawrenceville, NY. She was a graduate of St. Lawrence Central and a student studying courses in Ministry at United Life Church and Heart of Herbs Herbal School.

She is survived by her parents, a grandmother Laura Jandrew of Massena, NY, a step-father Peter Ward of Lawrenceville her fiancé Kaleb Mitchell of Massena, NY a daughter, Alyssa Renteria, her siblings; Travis and Heather Jandrew of Massena, NY Chelsea and Mike Callaway of Norfolk, NY, Nicholas and Veronica Curran; Austin and Breonna Ward both of Massena, NY, Scott and Ashley Ward of Greene, NY along with Ian and Jackie Ward of Norwich, NY. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews; Ava and Cole Jandrew and Cael Callaway and Alexia Lasalle, Dakotah, Finn, Amelia Curran, Sophia, Olivia, Mason, Parker, Mason Parker and Kia Allan Ward.

Sarah was predeceased by Jesus Renteria in January of 2022, her parental grandfather Charles Jandrew and maternal grandparents Ralph and Eunice Alguire

She loved to take long rides, and enjoyed being outdoors in nature and loved to read and write in her journal daily. Memorial contributions may be made in Sarah’s name to Potsdam Humane Society; 17 Madrid Ave, Potsdam, New York 13676 or Massena Public Library; 41 Glenn St, Massena, New York 13662.

