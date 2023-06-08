Sports: P-H Panthers gear up for state semi-finals

By Mel Busler
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The Parishville-Hopkinton Central baseball team is headed to the final four state tournament this weekend.

If the Panthers win, it will be the first time since 2001 that they have brought home a state championship.

Coach Jason Felix says the team is unusually calm: “It seems like nothing gets to them,” he said.

Felix said community support is a big reason for the team’s success.

The Panthers take on North Star Christian in the Class D semi-finals at 2 PM Friday.

Watch our profile of the team by clicking on the picture above this note.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

