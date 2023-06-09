1st Brew at the Zoo for the season is today

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Brew at the Zoo used to be a once-a-year thing. Now it will be spread out over four months.

Zoo New York executive director Larry Sorel says Brew will be the second Friday of June, July, August, and September.

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

The first one will be from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. today (Friday, June 9), at the zoo in Watertown’s Thompson Park.

Brew at the Zoo features beer, food, live music — and the animals, of course.

Tickets are $10. The event is limited to people 21 or older.

Find out more at zoonewyork.org.

