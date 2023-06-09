Barns destroyed in Croghan blaze

CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Fire crews were on the scene of a barn fire on Toth Road in the town of Croghan Friday morning.

Reports of a barn engulfed by fire came through just before 6 a.m.

A reporter on-scene says two barns were destroyed and that chickens, horses, and sheep were inside of one of the barns, but all were able to make it out safely.

Crews were still on the scene around 7 a.m. trying to get the fire out completely.

