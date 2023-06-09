Blast from the Past: our live report as Funnycide runs for Triple Crown in 2003

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, it was 20 years ago this week that Funnycide was running for the Triple Crown.

The horse, with owners from Sackets Harbor, captivated the north country by winning the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness.

It all came down to the Belmont Stakes and hundreds packed into downtown Sackets Harbor to watch the race live on big-screen TVs set up outside.

Funnycide came in third place.

