Calling Hours: Herschel L. Handschuh, 94, of Redwood

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for Herschel L. Handschuh, 94, of Farrell Road, Redwood, who passed away April 14th, 2023, will be held on Saturday, June 24th from 12 noon - 2:00pm, with a memorial service starting at 2:00 pm at Costello Funeral Home, Alexandria Bay. Burial will follow the memorial service at Redwood Cemetery.

Complete obituary is posted on www.costellofuneralservice.com

