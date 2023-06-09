Cocoa R. D’Agostino, 71, of Akwesasne

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Cocoa R. D’Agostino, 71, of 378 State Route 37, passed away May 27, 2023 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Cocoa was born on August 20, 1951 in Syracuse, the daughter of the late Edward and Anna (Francis) Nelson.  She attended schools in the Syracuse area and graduated from Liverpool High School.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however there will be no services.

Friends may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Tree planting at the Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing
Nursing home plants trees in memory of workers’ loved ones
Port Leyden's field day buildings
Mold in Port Leyden buildings creates heated dispute between village, fire company
Snowmobile accident
Widow plans to sue NYS over husband’s death in Lewis County snowmobile crash
Money
St. Lawrence County lawmaker wants county to pay Ogdensburg’s legal bill
Colton Community Church
Colton congregation ‘split right down the middle’ forms new church

Obituaries

Candles
David B. Thomas, 73, of Philadelphia
Wayne F. LaPlatney 83, died peacefully on Thursday evening, June 8, 2023, at the Carthage Area...
Wayne F. LaPlatney, 83, of Carthage
Candles
Calling Hours: Herschel L. Handschuh, 94, of Redwood
Blast from the Past
Blast from the Past: our live report as Funnycide runs for Triple Crown in 2003
Ask the Pharmacist June 8