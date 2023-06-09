Cocoa R. D’Agostino, 71, of Akwesasne

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Cocoa R. D’Agostino, 71, of 378 State Route 37, passed away May 27, 2023 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Cocoa was born on August 20, 1951 in Syracuse, the daughter of the late Edward and Anna (Francis) Nelson. She attended schools in the Syracuse area and graduated from Liverpool High School.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however there will be no services.

Friends may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

