David B. Thomas, 73, of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - David B. Thomas, 73, died peacefully on Thursday, June 8th at his home in Philadelphia.

David was born in Watertown, NY, on May 10th, 1950, to the late Kenneth and Gladys Towsley Thomas.

David attended school in Sackets Harbor up until his graduation in 1967. Shortly after graduation, David enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served for four years. Following his service in the Navy, David worked as a sandblaster for SMI in Watertown and retired from Frazier & Sons as an asphalt black topper.

David married Tessa J. Prince in December of 1996 in Antwerp, NY, which later ended in an amicable divorce in 2006.

David is survived by his loving children, Stacy Thomas, Sackets Harbor, NY, Carlton Thomas, Watertown, NY, Anna Thomas, Georgia, Christopher Thomas, Watertown, NY, Elizabeth (Robert) Robinson, Antwerp, NY, and David Thomas, Watertown, NY; his siblings, Harold Thomas, Casselberry, Florida, Vicky Stokes, Watertown, NY, Nancy Towsley, Sackets Harbor, NY, and Terry Gonseth, Sackets Harbor, NY, his 12 grandchildren, and his beloved cat, Ellie Mae.

David enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, going for rides, fishing, and being with his cat, Ellie Mae.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619. Calling hours will be held at the funeral home from 12-2 on Monday, June 19th. A celebration of life will follow the service.

To leave a message of sympathy for David’s family please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com and sign the tribute wall.

