Lady Warriors faces tough competition in state final four

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - It’s been a season of firsts for the Indian River girls’ lacrosse team.

After winning their first Section III title, the Lady Warriors are looking for their first state crown.

The Lady Warriors find themselves just 2 wins away from bringing home a state championship after beating Canton 17-3 in the state Class C regional final at SUNY Potsdam.

For the 19-2 Lady Warriors, who have won 14 straight games, this run to the state final four has exceeded expectations.

“We were confident within our league and within our section, but we didn’t expect to be in the final four fighting for a state championship,” coach Victoria Fusco said. “If you would have told us that in March, we wouldn’t have believed you. They’re playing great, they’re playing up to their full potential. We always knew they could, but this is definitely exceeded all expectations.”

Next up for the Lady Warriors is possibly their toughest matchup of the season as they square off against Bayport-Blue Point of Section XI, who enter the contest with a 16-3 record and ranked third in the state in the latest Inside Lacrosse rankings.

“They’re a very strong team,” Fusco said. “They’re from Long Island, they’re Section XI champs. They’re high caliber, which is what we expect in the final four. I believe they have six Division I commits, so they’re very talented but we can make a game plan for them and hopefully make it a good game.”

It’s the first time in the program’s history that the team has made it to the final four and, for the players, having the chance to play lacrosse in June is something that is a bit surreal.

“Yeah, this is the first time that we’ve ever made it this far and to be practicing still and to be a team is such a good feeling,” junior midfielder Ravan Marsell said. “I’m glad it’s not over yet.”

“This is, like, everything,” sophomore midfielder Allison LaMora said. “We’ve worked so hard for it, and this is just a dream. We never thought we would get this far and now that we’re here it’s just amazing.”

“We definitely weren’t expecting going this far, especially making it to the final four,” junior attack Michaela Delles said, “but we just keep continuing to progress and keep accomplishing things that we didn’t think we were going to.”

It’s Indian River versus Bayport-Blue Point in the girls’ state Class C semifinals, Friday at 1 p.m. at SUNY Cortland.

