Man charged with drug possession following traffic stop

MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg man is accused of possessing cocaine to sell after he was pulled over Wednesday in the town of Morristown.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say they stopped 65-year-old Thomas Morley on County Route 6. They say sheriff’s K-9 Shelly alerted them that drugs were inside the vehicle.

Deputies say Morley allegedly had 60 grams of cocaine and a set of digital scales.

He was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, one of which involves the intent to sell. He was also charged with second-degree use of drug paraphernalia.

Morley was arraigned in Russell town court and released.

State police assisted deputies at the scene.

